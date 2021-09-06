2021 September 6 11:58

FESCO, Rusagro to study prospects of cooperation in transportation of fat-and-oil products

FESCO Transportation Group and Rusagro Group of Companies will study the possibilities of cooperation in the field of transportation of fat-and-oil products by rail and by regular sea lines, FESCO says I its press release.

The corresponding agreement of intent was signed by Arkady Korostelev, President of FESCO and Maxim Basov, Director General of Rusagro within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The document is aimed at cooperation in the transport and logistics support of supply of ready products of the oil-and-fat division of Rusagro in standard containers and bulk raw materials in containers equipped with flexitanks for export to countries of Southeast Asia as well as on domestic directions using logistics services and solutions of FESCO.

“We are interested in expanding cooperation with customers such as Rusagro, whom, taking into account competencies of employees of FESCO and own assets of the company throughout the intermodal chain, we can guarantee a reliable logistics service. I am sure that the agreement of intent signed today will become the basis for further, more substantive cooperation between our companies,” Arkady Korostelev noted.

“Rusagro Group is a leader in production of vegetable oil in Russia. The products of our fat-and-oil business are represented in 33 countries around the world, and every year we expand the geography of export. Rusagro is interested in supplies to countries of Southeast Asia and is pleased to cooperate with FESCO Transportation Group as its logistics partner,” Maxim Basov commented.