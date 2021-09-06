2021 September 6 11:05

PD Ports celebrates 60% increase in bulk cargo volumes one year since opening Teesport Bulks Terminal

PD Ports, owners and operators of Teesport, has recently celebrated the first anniversary since the unveiling of its state-of-the-art Teesport Bulks Terminal, according to the company's release.

Officially unveiled in the height of the COVID19 pandemic during an innovative live-streamed virtual ceremony, the Teesport Bulks Terminal marked an important milestone not only for PD Ports, but for the Tees Valley as a whole.

The multimillion pound bulks handling facility, which created 44 new permanent jobs, was opened by then Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, Simon Clarke MP and signified the revival of bulk cargo handling on Teesside following the collapse of the steelworks in 2015.

Now, as PD Ports marks the first anniversary of the Teesport Bulks Terminal, the port is celebrating a 60% increase in volumes of bulk cargo handled via the new facility with over two million tonnes handled in the first year since opening, including two record breaking months.

After securing a third long-term deal to securing the remaining bay inside the 300,000sq.ft. Teesport Bulks Terminal in May, PD Ports is now accelerating its plans to extend the facility further, signifying its ambitions to seize new trade opportunities and secure further long-term private investment to elevate the River Tees to become the UK’s most successful port region by 2050.





