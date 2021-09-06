2021 September 6 10:52

Construction of new “Sphere” class ship for Princess Cruises begins in the Monfalcone yard

The steel of the first of two LNG cruise ships for Princess Cruises, a brand within Carnival Corporation, took place in San Giorgio di Nogaro (Udine) at Centro Servizi Navali, a company specialized in logistics and production of sheet metal for the Fincantieri yards located in northeastern Italy. The ship will be built in the Monfalcone yard, according to Fincantieri's release.



At 175,000 gross tons the “Sphere” vessels will be the largest ships built so far in Italy. They will each accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and will be based on a next-generation platform design, being the first Princess Cruises ships to be dual-fuel powered primarily by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). LNG is the marine industry’s most environmentally friendly advanced fuel technology and the world’s cleanest fossil fuel, which will significantly reduce air emissions and marine gasoil usage.



One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a world leader international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe.