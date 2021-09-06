2021 September 6 10:35

ROSATOM and FESCO to create Northern Sea Route transport and logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok

FESCO Transportation Group and ROSATOM-subsidiary JSC Atomenergoprom plan to create a transport and logistics hub on the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC (a part of FESCO) in the framework of ROSATOM’s project to support Eurasian container cargo transit, ROSATOM says in its press release.



A corresponding cooperation agreement was signed by FESCO’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrey Severilov and Atomenergoprom’s Director and ROSATOM’s First Deputy Director General for Development and International Business Kirill Komarov during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).



The Eastern Transport and Logistics Hub will handle container traffic between Arctic class ships and feeder ships. The hub will become part of the Eurasian Container Transit project, aimed at the development of container cargo transport from East Asia to Northwestern Europe, including by means of the Northern Sea Route. The Eurasian Container Transit project envisaged the creation of two transport and logistics hubs – one in Russia’s West and one in Russia’s East and the organisation of container traffic between these hubs by means of ice-class vessels.



To achieve these goals, the parties plan to build new infrastructure at Commercial Port of Vladivostok, thereby increasing the port’s capacity and attracting additional cargo traffic to the route.



“The construction of the Eastern Transport and Logistics Hub will undoubtedly make Commercial Port of Vladivostok one of the key junctions of the Northern Sea Route and will strengthen FESCO Group’s position. FESCO is a recognised leader in cargo transport from the countries of the Asia-Pacific region through the Russian Far East. Therefore, by cooperating with ROSATOM, we are ready to apply all our experience and expertise to offer our partners the most advanced and optimal logistical solutions, not only for the efficient handling of container cargo, but also for the sustainable development of the entire Eurasian container transit network within the Northern Sea Route,” said Andrey Severilov.



Kirill Komarov said: “The Eurasian Container Transit project aims to create an additional global transport route between Europe and Asia to increase the stability of the global logistics system and facilitate Russia’s greater integration into world trade. We have a lot of work to do to build the appropriate infrastructure to launch the project, and today we are taking an important step in this direction.”