2021 September 6 10:12

RFC and FEDC sign a cooperation agreement

Within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, the Russian Fishery Company (RFC, Group) and a development institution - the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEDC) signed a long-term agreement on cooperation in the construction of a fishing fleet, according to the company's release.

The document was signed by the general director of the RFC Viktor Litvinenko and the general director of the FEDC Igor Nosov. The agreement applies to 9 of the 11 vessels that the RFC plans to build. The capital investment in 9 supertrawlers is $ 63 billion rubles. The implementation of the project will create 1,350 new jobs in the Primorsky Territory.

The FEDC will assist the RFC in forming a package of documents and submitting an application for obtaining the status of a resident of the free port of Vladivostok for companies belonging to the Group that are implementing the construction of a new fleet of fishing trawlers.

About Russian Fishery Company

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

The Far East and Arctic Development Corporation JSC is the managing company of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and territories of advanced social and economic development, the free port of Vladivostok in the Far Eastern and Arctic regions of the Russian Federation. 2,051 companies operate in the free port of Vladivostok. The entrepreneurs have implemented 267 projects, created more than 26.1 thousand jobs, and invested 207.6 billion rubles in the economy of the Far East. The total cost of projects implemented by investors exceeds 1.1 trillion rubles, as a result of their full implementation, 85.7 thousand jobs will be created. FPV investors have access to significant tax benefits and preferences, including: insurance premiums reduced to 7.6% for 10 years, zero taxes on property, profits and land for the first 5 years.