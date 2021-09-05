  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 5 12:36

    Grindrod Shipping announces closing of IVS Bulk acquisition, IVS Pinehurst charter extension & share repurchases

    Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (“Grindrod Shipping”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced the following transactions. The previously announced acquisition of the remaining 31.14% equity stake in its IVS Bulk joint venture (“IVS Bulk”) and concurrent redemption of the IVS Bulk preference shares were concluded on September 1, 2021. The Company elected to close on the acquisition utilizing cash on hand but still intends to complete the $23 million upsizing of one of its exiting IVS Bulk credit facilities by September 30, 2021 to replace the working capital used to fund the transaction. The Company has received credit committee approval from its lenders and is in the process of completing definitive documentation, although there is no assurance that the financing will be completed as contemplated.

    The Company has exercised its option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2015-built Supramax drybulk vessel IVS Pinehurst for 11 to 13 months at a pre-agreed fixed rate, starting from approximately January 3, 2022. The Company retains the existing purchase option to acquire the vessel at a fixed price up to the end of the charter-in period.

    Pursuant to the Company's previously approved share repurchase authority granted by shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2021, the Company has acquired a combined total of 91,871 ordinary shares in the open market on NASDAQ and the JSE over the period from August 24, 2021 to August 30, 2021. The repurchased shares were acquired at an average price per share of $14.87, or ZAR 218.15 based on an assumed ZAR/USD exchange rate of 14.67, before costs. The timing and amount of any repurchases are in the sole discretion of the Company, and depend on legal requirements, market conditions, stock price, alternative uses of capital and other factors. Repurchases of ordinary shares may take place in privately negotiated transactions and/or open market transactions. The repurchase authority expires at the next Annual General Meeting, unless renewed or varied or revoked by the shareholders in a general meeting, and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice

    Martyn Wade, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the remaining shares in IVS Bulk and 100% ownership of all the owned vessels in the Grindrod Shipping fleet. We would like to thank the team at Bain Capital Credit for their strong partnership over the past eight years in IVS Bulk and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

    About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Grindrod Shipping operates a fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels predominantly in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”), includes a Core Fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company also owns one medium range product tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

    Grindrod Shipping announces closing of IVS Bulk acquisition, IVS Pinehurst charter extension & share repurchases

     

    Acquisition of the remaining shares in IVS Bulk and 100% ownership of all the owned vessels in the Grindrod Shipping fleet

     

    Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (“Grindrod Shipping”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced the following transactions.

     

    The previously announced acquisition of the remaining 31.14% equity stake in its IVS Bulk joint venture (“IVS Bulk”) and concurrent redemption of the IVS Bulk preference shares were concluded on September 1, 2021. The Company elected to close on the acquisition utilizing cash on hand but still intends to complete the $23 million upsizing of one of its exiting IVS Bulk credit facilities by September 30, 2021 to replace the working capital used to fund the transaction. The Company has received credit committee approval from its lenders and is in the process of completing definitive documentation, although there is no assurance that the financing will be completed as contemplated.

     

    The Company has exercised its option to extend the firm charter-in period of the 2015-built Supramax drybulk vessel IVS Pinehurst for 11 to 13 months at a pre-agreed fixed rate, starting from approximately January 3, 2022. The Company retains the existing purchase option to acquire the vessel at a fixed price up to the end of the charter-in period.

     

    Pursuant to the Company's previously approved share repurchase authority granted by shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2021, the Company has acquired a combined total of 91,871 ordinary shares in the open market on NASDAQ and the JSE over the period from August 24, 2021 to August 30, 2021. The repurchased shares were acquired at an average price per share of $14.87, or ZAR 218.15 based on an assumed ZAR/USD exchange rate of 14.67, before costs. The timing and amount of any repurchases are in the sole discretion of the Company, and depend on legal requirements, market conditions, stock price, alternative uses of capital and other factors. Repurchases of ordinary shares may take place in privately negotiated transactions and/or open market transactions. The repurchase authority expires at the next Annual General Meeting, unless renewed or varied or revoked by the shareholders in a general meeting, and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice

     

    Martyn Wade, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the remaining shares in IVS Bulk and 100% ownership of all the owned vessels in the Grindrod Shipping fleet. We would like to thank the team at Bain Capital Credit for their strong partnership over the past eight years in IVS Bulk and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

     

    About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Grindrod Shipping operates a fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels predominantly in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”), includes a Core Fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company also owns one medium range product tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

Другие новости по темам: Grindrod Shipping, acquisition, fleet, shares  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 5

15:51 USCG repatriates 35 migrants to Cuba
14:19 Econnect Energy awarded green platform award from the Norwegian government for world’s first green ammonia bunkering terminal
13:41 Fednav signs agreement for ten newbuildings
12:36 Grindrod Shipping announces closing of IVS Bulk acquisition, IVS Pinehurst charter extension & share repurchases
11:14 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects

2021 September 4

15:47 UTAS and IAMPE sign academic partnership agreement
14:39 CLIA outlines four-phase pathway for cruising's revival in Australia
14:07 Tank testing was completed at the Australian Maritime College (AMC) in Launceston
13:32 Global A-list to reconnect for ACTION at Nor-Shipping Ocean Leadership Conference
12:41 USCG offloads 1.7-tonne cocaine shipment in San Juan, Puerto Rico
11:13 Solstad Offshore wins multiple PSV contracts in West Africa

2021 September 3

18:18 Corvus Energy and Sanmar Shipyards sign MoU to develop a new range of zero-emission and hybrid tugs
18:03 Oboronlogistics shared experience at Russian Maritime Days
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic and Black Sea
17:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for August 2021
17:06 The Ocean Grid project to get financial support of 82.7 million NOK through the Green Platform scheme
16:51 MSC launches new rail service from Trieste to Ludwigshafen
16:49 Four HAL's ships transit the world's most epic engineering marvel on Panama Canal itineraries in 2022-23
15:45 Annual cargo traffic on Great Northern Sea Route to reach 250 million tonnes after 2035
15:18 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 6.7% YoY
14:54 Throughput of Temryuk port in 8M’2021 rose by 12% YoY
14:31 IUMI calls for mandatory requirements to facilitate the use of green fuels
14:10 Arctic LNG 2 project to be kicked off in the end of 2022
13:39 FSUE Atomflot to supply 4 optimised floating power units for GDK Baimskaya LLC
13:12 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab sign contract with key player in the aluminum industry
12:38 Methanol-powered ships to be designed for Russian shipyards
12:01 Arbor Renewable Gas chooses Topsoe’s TIGAS™ technology for renewable gasoline
11:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:00 CEO of Gasum to change
10:45 Rosatom expects nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in 2022
10:30 Ship repair base is to be established at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
10:08 Rosneft strengthens partnership with General Electric to develop and produce pod drives for arctic vessels
09:57 Valenciaport handles 40% of Spain’s imports and exports by sea
09:44 NOVATEK’s Obskiy LNG to produce blue ammonia
09:23 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of WTI futures
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
09:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into firm upward trend on Sep 03

2021 September 2

18:35 Ras Laffan Port becomes the Arabian Gulf’s first Green Award Incentive Provider
18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank