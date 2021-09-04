  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 4 14:39

    CLIA outlines four-phase pathway for cruising's revival in Australia

    Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has outlined a four-phase pathway for a careful resumption of cruising in Australia, designed to align with government plans to revive tourism and reopen borders as the country transitions its Covid-19 response.

    The cruise pathway has been developed in response to the four-phase National Plan agreed to by Australian governments, which sets out key stages of reopening and the national vaccination targets that trigger them.

    CLIA Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz said that aligning the industry’s pathway with the government’s national plan would help provide certainty for the more than 18,000 Australians whose jobs rely on cruising. It would also allow the implementation of the extensive health protocols developed by cruise lines globally in response to Covid-19, which are already operating where cruising has restarted overseas.

    “This is about having plans agreed in advance so that we’re ready as conditions improve with the rising vaccination rate,” Mr Katz said. “Our governments have created a four-phase plan to reopen Australia, and we’re now calling for our own four-phase pathway to be included in this process.”

    Key goals in the cruise industry pathway are set against each of the four phases in the National Plan, and can be adjusted to respond to evolving circumstances. They include:

    • Current Phase (Vaccinate, prepare and pilot) – Agreement between governments and the cruise industry on a framework for cruising’s resumption and the implementation of the industry’s layered health protocols including testing and vaccination, with potential to pilot small domestic expedition cruises as health conditions allow
    • Vaccination Transition Phase (~70% of adult population vaccinated) – Resume limited domestic-only cruises within an Australian bubble, in line with the industry’s extensive health protocols.
    • Consolidation Phase (+80% of adult population vaccinated) – Achieve more extensive domestic sailings and begin carefully controlled trans-Tasman itineraries and other regional “bubble” sailings when conditions allow, with ongoing health protocols in place.
    • Post Vaccination Phase – Resume carefully controlled international itineraries from Australian ports with ongoing health protocols in place.

    Mr Katz said Australia was now the only major cruise market in the world where governments had yet to achieve progress on a framework for cruising’s resumption.

    “Almost one million people have successfully sailed in countries where cruising has already resumed, including in the US, Europe and parts of Asia,” Mr Katz said. “Cruising involves long lead-times ahead of operations, so we need a plan in place now so we can work towards reviving an industry worth more than $5 billion a year to communities around Australia.”

Другие новости по темам: cruising industry, CLIA, support  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 4

15:47 UTAS and IAMPE sign academic partnership agreement
14:39 CLIA outlines four-phase pathway for cruising's revival in Australia
14:07 Tank testing was completed at the Australian Maritime College (AMC) in Launceston
13:32 Global A-list to reconnect for ACTION at Nor-Shipping Ocean Leadership Conference
12:41 USCG offloads 1.7-tonne cocaine shipment in San Juan, Puerto Rico
11:13 Solstad Offshore wins multiple PSV contracts in West Africa

2021 September 3

18:18 Corvus Energy and Sanmar Shipyards sign MoU to develop a new range of zero-emission and hybrid tugs
18:03 Oboronlogistics shared experience at Russian Maritime Days
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic and Black Sea
17:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for August 2021
17:06 The Ocean Grid project to get financial support of 82.7 million NOK through the Green Platform scheme
16:51 MSC launches new rail service from Trieste to Ludwigshafen
16:49 Four HAL's ships transit the world's most epic engineering marvel on Panama Canal itineraries in 2022-23
15:45 Annual cargo traffic on Great Northern Sea Route to reach 250 million tonnes after 2035
15:18 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 6.7% YoY
14:54 Throughput of Temryuk port in 8M’2021 rose by 12% YoY
14:31 IUMI calls for mandatory requirements to facilitate the use of green fuels
14:10 Arctic LNG 2 project to be kicked off in the end of 2022
13:39 FSUE Atomflot to supply 4 optimised floating power units for GDK Baimskaya LLC
13:12 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab sign contract with key player in the aluminum industry
12:38 Methanol-powered ships to be designed for Russian shipyards
12:01 Arbor Renewable Gas chooses Topsoe’s TIGAS™ technology for renewable gasoline
11:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:00 CEO of Gasum to change
10:45 Rosatom expects nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in 2022
10:30 Ship repair base is to be established at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
10:08 Rosneft strengthens partnership with General Electric to develop and produce pod drives for arctic vessels
09:57 Valenciaport handles 40% of Spain’s imports and exports by sea
09:44 NOVATEK’s Obskiy LNG to produce blue ammonia
09:23 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of WTI futures
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
09:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into firm upward trend on Sep 03

2021 September 2

18:35 Ras Laffan Port becomes the Arabian Gulf’s first Green Award Incentive Provider
18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank
11:23 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in U.S.
10:52 Panama Canal publishes proposal to modify tolls structure for passenger ships
10:30 Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system
10:09 BPA welcomes developments in Freeports but urges the importance of inclusivity
10:05 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects