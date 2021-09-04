  The version for the print
    UTAS and IAMPE sign academic partnership agreement

    The Australian Maritime College (AMC), part of the University of Tasmania (UTAS), and the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreeing to work together on professional development for the maritime and port industry. Under the MOU, AMC and the IAMPE will acknowledge and endorse each other’s programs related to port and terminal education and training. The IAMPE will look to provide a professional certification as Marine Terminal Operator (MTO) to AMC undergraduate students for successfully completing the maritime undergraduate program. In addition, AMC is reviewing IAMPE programs for the granting of academic credit to graduate students in their new Maritime Business Administration in Maritime Management program. AMC graduate students could earn both the master’s degree as well as the Maritime Port Manager (MPM) certification. IAMPE members who independently complete the IAMPE certification could potentially receive academic credit towards the graduate degree at AMC. The IAMPE will also share all its research and electronic library with the college as well as course content for the Marine Port Management and Marine Port Executive Certifications. Both organizations will promote each other’s programs to benefit professionals in the industry. They have also agreed to work together to develop new programs and undertake research as appropriate to improve offerings to the global port and maritime industry.
     
    “We are very pleased to be working with the Australian Maritime College in this important effort and look forward to expanding the professional development goals of both of our organizations,” said John Henshaw, Chairman of the IAMPE Board of Advisors.
     
    “This is a great opportunity for the master’s and undergraduate degree programs at the Australian Maritime College to provide additional value to our students as well as contributing to education of maritime and port professionals worldwide. Working with the IAMPE will enhance our effort and commitment to advancing global standards in the maritime and port industry,” explained Mr. Michael Van Balen, Principal of Australian Maritime College.
     
    The Australian Maritime College, based in Launceston Tasmania, was established by the Maritime College Act 1978, and formally became an institute of the University of Tasmania in January 2008 in accordance with the Commonwealth government’s Maritime Legislation Amendment Act 2007. AMC is the primary national institute for Australia focusing on the maritime sector and has national and international roles in education, training, and research. AMC offers a range of courses from vocational training through to bachelor and postgraduate degrees and doctorates in the areas of seafaring, maritime engineering, and maritime business and international logistics. The National Centre for Ports and Shipping (NCPS) within the AMC offers the Bachelor of Global Logistics and Maritime Management and Master of Business Administration in Maritime Management that provide access to those aspiring to be a professional in the field of maritime commerce for career minded students but also valuable continuing education for port and maritime professionals.
     
    The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives is a not-for-profit industry association based in the United States that provides professional certification internationally for maritime and port professionals.  The IAMPE offers professional development seminars in port management and operations, and executive management, and also has an ongoing continuing education program.  The IAMPE provides industry recognized professional certification based on standards approved by the IAMPE Board.  The Board is comprised of over 20 professionals from ports and maritime interests throughout North America.  IAMPE certifications which have been granted to over 2,500 alumni worldwide in the port and terminal industry, military, and government agencies. The Association is working with industry partners to develop a worldwide port professional education and certification standard.  This is the Association’s first international college partner joining Maine Maritime Academy’s Loeb-Sullivan Graduate School of International Business and Logistics, the graduate programs of Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Texas Southern University and the State University of New York Maritime College Continuing Education Program.
     
    “Our association with the Australian Maritime College is a great step in setting a gold standard for professional development and certification for industry professionals,” said Capt. Jeffrey Monroe, MM, AMPE, Director of Education and Standards for the IAMPE.  “The modern maritime and port industry must be managed by professionals with the highest standard of professionalism and education that can be provided, and we look forward to working with UTAS professionals and in providing the industry with those opportunities,” Monroe concluded.
     
    “This agreement provides both our graduate program students and our undergraduate students an excellent opportunity to broaden their horizons and professionalism in the port and maritime industry,” said Associate Professor Peggy Chen, Head of Maritime and Logistics Management, NCPS, AMC.  “We look forward to offering port and terminal education program opportunities to the alumni of the IAMPE professional development programs.”

