2021 September 3 17:31

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic and Black Sea

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Effective September 16th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports until futher notice):

Origin : From the Middle East Gulf

Destination : To all North European, Scandinavian & Polish, Baltic & Black Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Cargo: Dry, Reefers, Special Equipment, NOR & SOC

Amount USD 800 per container (all types)