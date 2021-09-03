-
2021 September 3 17:31
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic and Black Sea
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Effective September 16th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports until futher notice):
Origin : From the Middle East Gulf
Destination : To all North European, Scandinavian & Polish, Baltic & Black Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
Cargo: Dry, Reefers, Special Equipment, NOR & SOC
Amount USD 800 per container (all types)
