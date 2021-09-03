2021 September 3 16:51

MSC launches new rail service from Trieste to Ludwigshafen

MSC announced the launch of a new, direct rail service connecting Trieste, Italy and Ludwigshafen, Germany available from 10th September 2021, designed to improve rail capacity and reduce transit time between Turkey and Germany to an estimated 12 days, according to the company's release.

MSC’s new multimodal solution offers an efficient route from the Turkish ports of Derince, Gemlik Istanbul, Izmir (Aliaga), Mersin and Tekirdag to the Ludwigshafen industrial zone in Germany, via MSC’s Line D and Adriakia short-sea shipping services, enabling a fast and reliable alternative to road-only haulage.



The service is designed to offer customers transporting auto-parts, chemicals, textiles, packaging, food, pharmaceuticals and many other commodities expedited transit times between Turkey and Germany. Ludwigshafen’s strategic position on the Rhine, with easy access to Frankfurt and Stuttgart and its importance as a centre for commerce make it an ideal location for both local goods distribution and access to the wider Northern European market. In addition, Trieste is an important Adriatic hub for both European and global trade, rendering the new rail link invaluable for accelerated movement of goods to and from the continent.



