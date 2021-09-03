  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 3 15:18

    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 6.7% YoY

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    The port handled 14.5 million tonnes of cargo

    In January-August 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 14.585 million tonnes of cargo which is 6.7% less, year-on-year, the port Harbour Master Daniil Buslenko told IAA PortNews.

    “The port’s cargo operations totaled 10.4 million tonnes, transit – 4.2 million tonnes. In August, stevedores handled 78% of the planned volume 2.3 million tonnes. 1.8 million tonnes of cargo was handled with additional 821,000 tonnes of transit cargo”, said Daniil Buslenko.

    In the reported period, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 4,823 arrivals and 4,864 departures.

Другие новости по темам: Rostov-on-Don  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 3

15:18 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 6.7% YoY
14:54 Throughput of Temryuk port in 8M’2021 rose by 12% YoY
14:31 IUMI calls for mandatory requirements to facilitate the use of green fuels
14:10 Arctic LNG 2 project to be kicked off in the end of 2022
13:39 FSUE Atomflot to supply 4 optimised floating power units for GDK Baimskaya LLC
13:12 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab sign contract with key player in the aluminum industry
12:38 Methanol-powered ships to be designed for Russian shipyards
12:01 Arbor Renewable Gas chooses Topsoe’s TIGAS™ technology for renewable gasoline
11:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:00 CEO of Gasum to change
10:45 Rosatom expects nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in 2022
10:30 Ship repair base is to be established at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
10:08 Rosneft strengthens partnership with General Electric to develop and produce pod drives for arctic vessels
09:57 Valenciaport handles 40% of Spain’s imports and exports by sea
09:44 NOVATEK’s Obskiy LNG to produce blue ammonia
09:23 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of WTI futures
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
09:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into firm upward trend on Sep 03

2021 September 2

18:35 Ras Laffan Port becomes the Arabian Gulf’s first Green Award Incentive Provider
18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank
11:23 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in U.S.
10:52 Panama Canal publishes proposal to modify tolls structure for passenger ships
10:30 Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system
10:09 BPA welcomes developments in Freeports but urges the importance of inclusivity
10:05 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects
09:55 Fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships of Russia to be reviewed by General Director of MIB at IAA PortNews’ Conference
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
08:57 MABUX: Slight downward trend may continue on global bunker market on Sep 02
08:19 Concordia Maritime exercises purchase options and sells IMOIIMAX vessels

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions
18:20 North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development
18:07 Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project
18:01 Loading of new harvest grain starts in the port of Riga
17:56 CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent
17:39 Seaspan Shipyards collaborates with BC Tech to grow diverse tech talent pool in British Columbia
16:54 Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area
16:44 Zvezda lays down 51,000-dwt MR product carrier ordered by SCF to transport gas condensate
16:20 Seaspan Ferries begins electrification trials with battery-powered terminal trucks