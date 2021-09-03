2021 September 3 15:18

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 6.7% YoY

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-August 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 14.585 million tonnes of cargo which is 6.7% less, year-on-year, the port Harbour Master Daniil Buslenko told IAA PortNews.



“The port’s cargo operations totaled 10.4 million tonnes, transit – 4.2 million tonnes. In August, stevedores handled 78% of the planned volume 2.3 million tonnes. 1.8 million tonnes of cargo was handled with additional 821,000 tonnes of transit cargo”, said Daniil Buslenko.

In the reported period, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 4,823 arrivals and 4,864 departures.