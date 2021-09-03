2021 September 3 14:54

Throughput of Temryuk port in 8M’2021 rose by 12% YoY

In January-August 2021, seaport of Temryuk handled 3.9 million tonnes of cargo (+12%, year-on-year), IAA PortNews correspondent cites the Port Harbour Master Mikhail Migda as saying at the meeting of Azov Sea Ports’ Harbour Masters.



In the reporting period, exports totaled 1.169 million tonnes, imports - 3,600 tonnes, short-sea traffic – 21.1 tonnes.

Handling of grain surged 2.4 times to 210,000 tonnes, while handling of coal fell by 19% to 153,000 tonnes.



The number of calls declined by 3% to 282 units.

“There is a slight growth in terms of ship calls – by 5%. First of all, the growth was seen in the segment of grain – by 61%, coal – by 27% and oil products – also by 27%. The decrease was registered in the segment of LPG, metal and liquid chemicals”, explained Mikhail Migda.

In August 2021, the port handled 338,000 tonnes of cargo with the number of calls totaling 107.

Besides, the Harbour Master told about dredging in the port’s water area. According to him, the dredging works have been completed and the canal draft is 5.7 m.