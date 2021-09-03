2021 September 3 14:10

Arctic LNG 2 project to be kicked off in the end of 2022

Arctic LNG 2 project to be kicked off in the end of 2022 – beginning of 2023, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Eduard Gudkov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, NOVATEK, as saying at the Eastern Economic Forum. According to him, the segment of cryogenic equipment production is being created in Russia today.



“We interact with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Industry and Trade towards providing state support to such manufacturers. To make sure that this segment is developed it is essential to have a facility for testing cryogenic equipment. As of today there are two test facilities of that kind in the world, both of them are in the USA. By the end of the year we will also have such a facility”, said Eduard Gudkov.

Arctic LNG 2 envisages constructing three LNG liquefaction trains of 6.6 million tons per annum each, as well as cumulative gas condensate production capacity of 1.6 million tons per annum. The total LNG capacity of the three liquefaction trains will be 19.8 million tons. The Project utilizes an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms to reduce overall capital cost and minimize the Project’s environmental footprint in the Arctic zone of Russia. As of 31 December 2020, the Utrenneye field’s 2P reserves under PRMS totaled 1,434 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 90 million tons of liquids.

The Project’s participants include: NOVATEK (60%), TOTAL (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC Limited (10%) and the Japan Arctic LNG, consortium of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and JOGMEC (10%).