2021 September 3 12:38

Methanol-powered ships to be designed for Russian shipyards

A Memorandum of Understanding signed at EEF in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin



Marubeni Corporation and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines develop a design of methanol-powered ships for Russian shipyards. As IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the Eastern Economic Forum, the parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The document was signed by Aleksey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic; Igor Shuvalov, Chairman of VEB RF; Anatoly Pechatnikov, Deputy Chairman of the Board, VTB; Grigory Beryozkin, BoD Chairman, ESN Group; Akira Terakawa, Member of the Board, Marubeni Corporation; Kenta Matsuzaka, Director General, Energy and Offshore Business Unit, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.



The international consortium including Russian banks, methanol producer (ESN Group) and major companies of Japan has commenced the analysis of the available technological solutions, evaluation of financing requirements and development of a roadmap to kick off the project in the shortest possible time.



Among the clean marine fuels of the next generation (hydrogen, LNG, ammonia), methanol is referred to as one of the most environmentally sustainable ones – it requires less expenses for development of bunkering infrastructure. The Northern Sea Route is being intensely developed in Russia. ESN Group’s methanol project located in Skovorodino is close to NSR, hence its opportunity to become the key supplier of methanol to ships sailing between Asia and Europe across the Arctic Ocean.



According to Igor Shuvalov, gas processing projects financed by VEB RF will let increase methanol production over 1.5 times by 2030.



“The Far East is rich in natural resources and advanced gas processing facilities have already been built or planned for construction there thus creating a great investment potential for introduction of breakthrough technologies. Creation of methanol-powered fleet will let attract high-competence personnel, generate new jobs and strengthen Russia’s export potential”, said Anatoly Pechatnikov.



Grigory Beryozkin added in his turn that the world’s key operators plan to reject unsustainable oil fuel in favor of more environmentally friendly gas fuel.



“Our consortium comprising Russia’s leading banks, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and Japanese partners, Marubeni and Mitsui is a team with unique competence which, I am sure, can offer the most advanced solutions”, he said.



Read more about alternative fuels and their actual carbon footprint in the new edition of PortNews Magazine which can be ordered at the agency’s editorial office.

Construction and deployment of ships powered by LNG and other fuels will be discussed at the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference organized by IAA PortNews. The event will be held on 27 October 2021 in Moscow >>>>