2021 September 3 13:12

Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab sign contract with key player in the aluminum industry

Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab, the digitalization and decarbonization brainchildren of Norwegian shipowner Torvald Klaveness, have announced they have entered into a new agreement with a major charterer in the aluminum industry to quantify CO₂ emissions emitted throughout their seaborne supply chain.



Prokosch added that ZeroLab will apply its analytics team to provide actionable insight based on actual voyage and fuel consumption data. “In just a couple of years, carbon pricing will be applied to shipping emissions in Europe. Understanding the exposure helps companies prepare.”

Klaveness Digital’s CEO Aleksander Stensby says, “This agreement marks an important milestone not just for us, but for the wider aluminium industry as one of its key players has an opportunity to emerge as a front-runner in taking ownership of optimizing Scope 3 emissions.” Stensby added the project entails quantifying emissions for H1 2021 using the Sea Cargo Charter framework, combined with data from the tech outfit’s CargoValue platform – a solution that provides its customers with a digital twin of their seaborne supply chains.

Although shipping is the most energy efficient way to move goods and raw materials around the world, it still accounts for a large part of the world’s emissions of greenhouse gases; in the face of today’s major climate challenges, Klaveness continues to explore and develop initiatives to make low-and zero emission options available to its customers.

About Klaveness Digital

Klaveness Digital is a Norwegian technology company on a mission to bring shipping and logistics into the digital age. They develop intelligent solutions using the latest advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence, to solve the everyday problems that some of the world's largest industrial companies are facing.

About ZeroLab by Klaveness

Established in 2021, ZeroLab is a subsidiary of Torvald Klaveness designed to identify and commercialize new business opportunities related to decarbonization of supply chains. ZeroLab identifies and commercializes business opportunities related to decarbonization of shipping. Any potential business models are in scope, but the company prioritizes solutions that are scalable and digital. ZeroLab develops solutions that create real and traceable impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the shipping industry.