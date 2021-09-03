2021 September 3 11:19

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-August 2021, port Kavkaz handled 20.7 million tonnes of cargo (-12%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by Kavkaz Harbour Master Sergei Naumov, the decrease should be attributed to grain handling volumes which has just started gaining momentum.

“Oil cargo handling has decreased and large volumes of sulphur and coal went to Taman”, said Sergei Naumov.

In August the port handled 4.7 million tonnes of cargo with the number of calls totaling 683.