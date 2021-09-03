2021 September 3 12:01

Arbor Renewable Gas chooses Topsoe’s TIGAS™ technology for renewable gasoline

Arbor Renewable Gas, LLC (Arbor Gas) will use Topsoe’s TIGASTM technology for producing renewable gasoline at a new facility in the Gulf Coast region, according to the company's release.

The facility will expectedly be operational by 2024 to produce 1,000 barrels per day of renewable gasoline with a significantly negative carbon intensity score under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

The use of this fuel by consumers avoids the emission of at least 250,000 tons of CO2 to the atmosphere every year.

Topsoe will supply the methanol synthesis technologies and the backend gasoline synthesis unit (TIGAS™). The methanol synthesis loop is based on the modular MeOH-To-Go™ design.

Arbor Gas is pursing decarbonization solutions that make a real difference in the vast transportation fuels arena. The waste woody biomass will be converted into renewable gasoline and hydrogen by utilizing cutting-edge technology. By utilizing waste biomass as the feedstock, Arbor Gas achieves a double benefit by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise be produced from decaying wood and at the same time displacing the use of traditional hydrocarbon-based transportation fuels. The renewable gasoline will be for markets that value a low carbon fuel as a direct drop-in fuel.



About Arbor Renewable Gas

Arbor Gas’ mission is to build out a fleet of cost-effective, safe, and reliable woody biomass to renewable gasoline and renewable hydrogen plants around the world. With an initial focus on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, Arbor Gas brings a unique blend of management, financing, technology and project execution skills to successfully advance its vision of a clean, low carbon transportation fleet utilizing existing infrastructure and vehicles.

About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.