2021 September 3 10:30

Ship repair base is to be established at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda

A ship repair base is to be established at the premises of Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda to service vessels operating on the Northern Sea Route, Yevgeny Ambrosov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Director of Maritime Operations, Shipping and Logistic, NOVATEK (Chairman of the Arctic Economic Council) said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



“The development of shipping on the Northern Sea Route creates great opportunities related to servicing of vessels... Ship repair should be developed in this context... An agreement has been signed between SC Zvezda and SMART (a joint venture of PAO Sovcomflot and PAO NOVATEK) to create a ship repair base”, said Yevgeny Ambrosov.



Related link:

NOVATEK’s fleet to number 65 ships by 2026 >>>>