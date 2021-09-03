2021 September 3 11:00

CEO of Gasum to change

Johanna Lamminen will leave her position as the CEO of Gasum. The Board of Directors has appointed Kai Laitinen, Gasum's current CFO, as interim CEO effective September 1, 2021. The recruitment process for a new CEO will begin immediately, according to the company's release.

Johanna Lamminen has held the position of CEO of Gasum since 2014.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport.