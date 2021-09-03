2021 September 3 09:23

Crude oil market sees slight decrease of WTI futures

Brent Crude futures rose by 0.14%

As of 3 September 2021, 08:56 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.14% higher at $73.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.07% to close at $69.92 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing following the OPEC+ meeting which agreed to maintain unchanged their policy of increasing crude production by 400 thousand barrels per day until completely reversing the cut of 5.8 million bpd agreed the previous year.