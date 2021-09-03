2021 September 3 09:05

MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into firm upward trend on Sep 03

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) still did not have any firm trend on Sep 02:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 455.55 (-1.13)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 549.46 (-2.21)

MGO - USD/MT – 647.54 (+0.75)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, rose slightly on September 03: 1025.39 USD / MT (plus 2.51 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 446.39 (579 USD/ MT as of September 02), the difference in price compared to the day before increased by USD 3.51. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 02, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel was overvalued in three out of four ports: Singapore: plus $ 27 (plus $ 26 the day before), Houston plus $ 10 (plus $ 11) and Fujairah: plus $ 34 (plus $ 27). Rotterdam is still the only port where the MABUX MBP / DBP Index registered an underpricing: minus $ 2 (minus $ 3).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was also revalued on September 02 at all selected ports: Singapore: plus $ 4 (plus $ 9 the day before), Houston: plus $ 8 (plus $ 13), Fujairah: plus $ 10 (plus $ 2) and Rotterdam: plus $ 5 (minus $ 3). There were no significant changes of the MABUX MBP / DBP Index in VLSFO fuel segment.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained undervalued on September 02 at all selected ports. MGO LS underestimation margins were recorded as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 19 (minus $ 24), minus $ 29 (minus $ 32) in Singapore, minus $ 10 (minus $ 13) in Fujairah, and minus $ 22 (unchanged) in Houston. According to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, the ratio of MGO LS underestimation in all selected ports is gradually decreasing.



We expect global bunker prices may show firm upward evolution today: 380 HSFO – plus 5-8 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 5-10 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 10-18 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com