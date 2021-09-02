  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 2 18:18

    SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”

    For the third time Hamburg Messe und Congress has conducted a large-scale survey asking exhibitors and visitors of SMM, for decades the leading global trade fair for the maritime industry, to give their assessments of the sector’s economic and technological development. One year before the industry event in Hamburg, the SMM Maritime Industry Report (MIR) reflects the current mood among shipowners, shipyards and suppliers – and the mood is surprisingly good, SMM says in its press release. A look at the results.

    An industry on the go: After years of inaction, owners are ordering ships again. The demand for large container vessels is especially strong. According to the industry association BIMCO, as many as 381 newbuilds with a combined capacity of 3.44 million TEU have been ordered in 2021 to date – “a record high”, says BIMCO chief analyst Peter Sand. This upswing is reflected in the current SMM Maritime Industry Report (MIR). In this large-scale international study 39 per cent of shipowner managers expressed their intention to purchase new ships. In the previous survey in 2019, only 28 per cent had said so.

    Shipowners feel the upsurge

    Notably, “German shipowners are returning to the market: this is an extremely important signal for other players in the industry, including shipyards and suppliers”, explains Hauke Schlegel, Managing Director VDMA Marine Equipment and Systems. Just how important that signal is can be read from the Maritime Industry Score which mirrors the prevailing business expectations in the maritime industry. While the overall index remains just short of its 2019 level, scoring 55.8 points this year, the shipping segment is clearly delivering positive impetus, rising more than 20 points to 52.2. Shipbuilding has settled in at 45.6 points, while suppliers are somewhat less optimistic than in 2019 (65.6), now at 59.2 points.

    “In view of the pandemic, including the supply disruptions and lockdowns, this is an amazingly positive mood indicator”, says Claus Ulrich Selbach, Business Unit Director – Maritime and Technology Fairs & Exhibitions at Hamburg Messe und Congress (HMC). He believes the growing willingness of shipowners to invest is a good sign for the next edition of the leading international maritime trade fair: “At SMM in September 2022, decision-makers will be able to see the entire spectrum of innovative products and technologies. Hamburg, the leading maritime hub, is where the music plays.”

    Containers – boom; tankers – bust

    Professor Max Johns of the Hamburg School of Business Administration (HSBA) is not surprised about the strong growth seen in the order book: “The demand for transport capacity can barely be satisfied. Around the world the supply chain is overstretched. Sustained high freight rates have been forecast even for 2022”, says the shipping expert. According to the SMM MIR, 62 per cent of shipowners expect freight rates to rise even further. But the optimism is not the same across all shipping segments: While the containership and bulk carrier markets are booming, the tanker segment is lagging far behind.

    Shipyards: A mixed situation

    All this directly affects the business expectations of shipyard managers: According to the SMM MIR, only 29 per cent are expecting to receive more orders for tankers (2019: 36 per cent). The picture is entirely different in the container segment, where 51per cent of responding shipyard managers are predicting further growth (2019: 18 per cent). The fact that German shipowners are buying once again is apparent in another figure: 15 per cent of responding shipyards see Germany as a top source of demand. This value has doubled since 2019.

    A segment that has nearly come to a standstill is cruise ships, a dire consequence of the pandemic. 70per cent of respondents expect the ocean cruise ship newbuilding activity to stagnate or decline in the near future. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 57 per cent were expecting growth. This is especially consequential for European players such as Meyer Werft and Fincantieri. Nevertheless, both cruise ship specialists recently won orders for so-called residential vessels.

    On the positive side, there is good news for naval shipbuilding and the general retrofitting market: The majority of shipbuilders are expecting a marked upturn for both.

    Structural shifts among suppliers

    Whether it is retrofitting or newbuilding, the supply industry is always on board. As in recent years, more than two thirds of respondents see high sales potential for their products. European companies in particular are among the global technology leaders in many disciplines.

    Apart from engine technology and ship operating systems, interior outfitting is a major field of activity where one fourth of MIR survey participants specialise. Sadly, the downturn of the cruise industry has left its marks: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a pronounced negative impact on our company, especially in Europe”, says Thomas Töpfer, CEO of the ship interiors specialist R&M. “On the other hand, we perceive a certain structural shift. Our customers, the shipyards, are gradually accepting orders for different ship types, primarily smaller ones such as research vessels or mega yachts.” Jürgen Trost, CEO at Kaefer, a competitor, is not worried about the future: “I'm certain that this storm will pass and the cruise industry will pick up speed again.”

Другие новости по темам: SMM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 2

18:35 Ras Laffan Port becomes the Arabian Gulf’s first Green Award Incentive Provider
18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank
11:23 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in U.S.
10:52 Panama Canal publishes proposal to modify tolls structure for passenger ships
10:30 Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system
10:09 BPA welcomes developments in Freeports but urges the importance of inclusivity
10:05 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects
09:55 Fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships of Russia to be reviewed by General Director of MIB at IAA PortNews’ Conference
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
08:57 MABUX: Slight downward trend may continue on global bunker market on Sep 02
08:19 Concordia Maritime exercises purchase options and sells IMOIIMAX vessels

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions
18:20 North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development
18:07 Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project
18:01 Loading of new harvest grain starts in the port of Riga
17:56 CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent
17:39 Seaspan Shipyards collaborates with BC Tech to grow diverse tech talent pool in British Columbia
16:54 Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area
16:44 Zvezda lays down 51,000-dwt MR product carrier ordered by SCF to transport gas condensate
16:20 Seaspan Ferries begins electrification trials with battery-powered terminal trucks
15:25 Rosmorport’s Crimean Branch takes part in search and rescue exercises
15:03 Alfa Laval’s development of methanol solutions reflects the full spectrum of changes on board
14:59 APM Terminals Apapa introduces a Berthing Window service
14:47 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2021 fell by 28.8%
14:29 USCG conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
13:24 CRP Subsea successfully deliver a major contract to supply an ultra-deepwater buoyancy solution in Brazil
13:02 Moby Dik terminal starts handling RO-RO cargo
12:53 GTT receives its first order for the tank design of a LNG Carrier from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan
12:01 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4% in 8M’2021
11:26 DNV’s new ‘decarbonization stairway’ model helps shipowners navigate newbuild dilemmas
10:19 Volvo Penta and Qamcom Group form new start-up under the name Cetasol
10:07 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ meeting expectations
09:38 Third Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Chuvash Republic launched in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of August 31
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight downward correction on Sep 01

2021 August 31

18:06 MAN Energy Solutions to deliver subsea compression technology for Jansz-Io
17:42 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:16 ABB selects Corvus Energy battery for Crowley eWolf all-electric tug