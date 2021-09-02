2021 September 2 17:19

Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY

Exports rose by a quarter

In January-August 2021, seaport of Azov handled 6.543 million tonnes of cargo, up 13%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 13%, year-on-year, to 5.461 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, exports rose by 25% to 2.367 million tonnes, transit – by 14% to 1.082 million tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 5% to 2.778 million tonnes while imports fell by 2% to 317,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of grain rose by 8% to 4.410 million tonnes, oil products – by 11% to 1.031 million tonnes, coal – by 76% to 727,000 tonnes.



In January-August 2021, the port of Azov registered 2,098 arrivals and 2,116 departures versus 1,956 arrivals and 1,947 departures in January-August 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.