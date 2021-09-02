2021 September 2 16:50

Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic

On 2 September 2021, PAO Sovcomflot, PAO NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University (MSUN) signed a trilateral cooperation agreement to train specialists for vessel crews of the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Sovcomflot says the agreement was signed in Vladivostok during VI Eastern Economic Forum as part of the opening of the Far Eastern Maritime Training Center under the auspices of MSUN. The signing ceremony was attended by: Sergey Frank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sovcomflot, Honorary President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MSUN; Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot; Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board of NOVATEK, and Denis Burov, Rector of MSUN.

Sovcomflot and NOVATEK intend to use the capabilities of the University, including its Far Eastern Maritime Training Centre, to organize both initial and advanced training as well as requalification for fleet personnel for the next-generation Arctic LNG carriers, currently under construction at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Sovcomflot Igor Tonkovidov noted:

"Today, Sovcomflot and NOVATEK are joining up with the Russia’s Ministry of Transport to help further develop a national system for professional maritime education, signing an agreement with Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University. This agreement will be instrumental in providing the Russian Arctic fleet with highly trained maritime personnel. New fleet delivery will create over 1,000 new jobs and will require a significant amount of qualified seafarers, given the complexity of equipment and the challenging conditions of the Arctic.

We expect to have some 300 marine specialists of our company alone undergo advanced training in this centre each year. Sovcomflot has cooperated successfully with MSUN for many years, and we value considerably the University's expertise in ice navigation. We also welcome the participation in this project of our long-term partner, NOVATEK, and express our gratitude for its support in this venture."

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 137 vessels with a total deadweight of over 11.8 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.