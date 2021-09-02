  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 2 16:50

    Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic

    СовКомФлотOn 2 September 2021, PAO Sovcomflot, PAO NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University (MSUN) signed a trilateral cooperation agreement to train specialists for vessel crews of the Arctic LNG 2 project. 

    Sovcomflot says the agreement was signed in Vladivostok during VI Eastern Economic Forum as part of the opening of the Far Eastern Maritime Training Center under the auspices of MSUN. The signing ceremony was attended by: Sergey Frank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sovcomflot, Honorary President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MSUN; Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot; Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board of NOVATEK, and Denis Burov, Rector of MSUN.

    Sovcomflot and NOVATEK intend to use the capabilities of the University, including its Far Eastern Maritime Training Centre, to organize both initial and advanced training as well as requalification for fleet personnel for the next-generation Arctic LNG carriers, currently under construction at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. 

    President and Chief Executive Officer of Sovcomflot Igor Tonkovidov noted:

    "Today, Sovcomflot and NOVATEK are joining up with the Russia’s Ministry of Transport to help further develop a national system for professional maritime education, signing an agreement with Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University. This agreement will be instrumental in providing the Russian Arctic fleet with highly trained maritime personnel. New fleet delivery will create over 1,000 new jobs and will require a significant amount of qualified seafarers, given the complexity of equipment and the challenging conditions of the Arctic.

    We expect to have some 300 marine specialists of our company alone undergo advanced training in this centre each year. Sovcomflot has cooperated successfully with MSUN for many years, and we value considerably the University's expertise in ice navigation. We also welcome the participation in this project of our long-term partner, NOVATEK, and express our gratitude for its support in this venture." 

    PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 137 vessels with a total deadweight of over 11.8 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

Другие новости по темам: Sovcomflot, Arctic LNG 2, Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University, NOVATEK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 2

18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank
11:23 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in U.S.
10:52 Panama Canal publishes proposal to modify tolls structure for passenger ships
10:30 Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system
10:09 BPA welcomes developments in Freeports but urges the importance of inclusivity
10:05 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects
09:55 Fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships of Russia to be reviewed by General Director of MIB at IAA PortNews’ Conference
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
08:57 MABUX: Slight downward trend may continue on global bunker market on Sep 02
08:19 Concordia Maritime exercises purchase options and sells IMOIIMAX vessels

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions
18:20 North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development
18:07 Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project
18:01 Loading of new harvest grain starts in the port of Riga
17:56 CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent
17:39 Seaspan Shipyards collaborates with BC Tech to grow diverse tech talent pool in British Columbia
16:54 Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area
16:44 Zvezda lays down 51,000-dwt MR product carrier ordered by SCF to transport gas condensate
16:20 Seaspan Ferries begins electrification trials with battery-powered terminal trucks
15:25 Rosmorport’s Crimean Branch takes part in search and rescue exercises
15:03 Alfa Laval’s development of methanol solutions reflects the full spectrum of changes on board
14:59 APM Terminals Apapa introduces a Berthing Window service
14:47 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2021 fell by 28.8%
14:29 USCG conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
13:24 CRP Subsea successfully deliver a major contract to supply an ultra-deepwater buoyancy solution in Brazil
13:02 Moby Dik terminal starts handling RO-RO cargo
12:53 GTT receives its first order for the tank design of a LNG Carrier from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan
12:01 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4% in 8M’2021
11:26 DNV’s new ‘decarbonization stairway’ model helps shipowners navigate newbuild dilemmas
10:19 Volvo Penta and Qamcom Group form new start-up under the name Cetasol
10:07 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ meeting expectations
09:38 Third Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Chuvash Republic launched in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of August 31
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight downward correction on Sep 01

2021 August 31

18:06 MAN Energy Solutions to deliver subsea compression technology for Jansz-Io
17:42 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:16 ABB selects Corvus Energy battery for Crowley eWolf all-electric tug
16:58 Dilijan Mirzoev joins editorial expert board of Hydrotechnika journal