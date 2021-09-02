2021 September 2 16:21

NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda

NOVATEK is going to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda in the Primorsky Territory, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Eduard Gudkov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, NOVATEK, as saying at Eastern Economic Forum. “Implementation of our projects actually paves the way for the coming 15 years to have five gas carriers built at this shipyard every year”, said the company representative.



As of today, NOVATEK has awarded the shipyard with a contract on construction of 15 ice class gas carriers.