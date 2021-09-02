2021 September 2 18:35

Ras Laffan Port becomes the Arabian Gulf’s first Green Award Incentive Provider

Qatar Petroleum’s Ras Laffan Port, located in Ras Laffan Industrial City, has become the first port in the Arabian Gulf to join the international Green Award network as an Incentive Provider for certified LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

Qatar Petroleum and the Green Award Foundation have worked very closely to materialize this incentive to reward and recognize the efforts and investments of LNG ships that are adopting the latest environmental standards.

The Green Award is a platform that recognises safety, quality and environmental performance in shipping by facilitating an international network of over 150 incentive providers that offer a wide range of benefits to its certificate holders. Green Award recipients demonstrate their commitment to continually improve their performance in safety and environment for shipping above and beyond international standards.

As the premier location of the global LNG supply chain, Ras Laffan Port plays an integral role in providing international markets with LNG as an environmentally friendly source of energy. With more than 1,000 LNG tankers calling at Ras Laffan Port annually, its track record in promoting environmentally sustainable practices in shipping has been well established since its inception in 1996. Since then, Ras Laffan Port has also worked closely with Qatargas to support the certification of their LNG shipping fleet.

Ras Laffan Port believes that through this framework, certified tankers will continually strive to improve the environmental performance of their operations. Certified LNG Tanker Operators under the Green Award scheme will now be offered a discount on Port Dues making Ras Laffan Port the first in the region to do so.