  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 2 14:58

    Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement

    During the Eastern Economic Forum Russian Fishery Company (RFC) and Sber signed a letter of intent to finance the construction of four large freezing fish trawlers in the amount of USD 400 million, according to the company's release.

    The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of directors of the Russian Fishery Company Gleb Frank and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of SberBank Alexander Vedyakhin. Under this agreement Sber will act as a lender and financial partner of the enterprise.

    Fishing vessels are planned to be built in Saint Petersburg. All-in-all eleven supertrawlers — the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels — will be built for RFC. The first vessel has already undergone field tests. Six more vessels are at various stages of completion at Admiralty Shipyards (three vessels have been set afloat, factories are being assembled). The new agreement will give impetus to the construction of four more vessels. After being set afloat all trawlers will head to Primorye region to add to RFC’s fishing fleet.

    Gleb Frank, Chairman of the Board of directors of the Russian Fishery Company “Today is a milestone for us: we have financed four out of eleven vessels where Sberbank is a partner of construction. Thus we are closing the financial package for the whole programme of our new building. The new vessels are called supertrawlers for a reason. They are super efficient: not only are they able to catch 60 thousand tons of fish per year but they efficiently process it. Unlike the existing vessels, the new ones are able to make products for the final markets – fillet and surimi. They are super sustainable: fresh water use is reduced to zero, a supertrawler’s carbon footprint is the lowest among fishing fleet vessels. Within 4-5 years we should receive the remaining vessels of the line.”

    Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of SberBank “Russian Fishery Company is Sber’s long-term partner, and this is not our first agreement. We are happy to invest in a company that intensively develops fishing fleet in the Far East and is one of the large employers in the region. Apart from the new supertrawlers’ power and fishery efficiency, it is worth noting that they comply with the sustainability principles Sber is committed to.”

    About Russian Fishery Company

    RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of  seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

Другие новости по темам: Sber, RFC, Russian Fishery Company, fish trawler  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 2

18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank
11:23 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in U.S.
10:52 Panama Canal publishes proposal to modify tolls structure for passenger ships
10:30 Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system
10:09 BPA welcomes developments in Freeports but urges the importance of inclusivity
10:05 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects
09:55 Fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships of Russia to be reviewed by General Director of MIB at IAA PortNews’ Conference
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
08:57 MABUX: Slight downward trend may continue on global bunker market on Sep 02
08:19 Concordia Maritime exercises purchase options and sells IMOIIMAX vessels

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions
18:20 North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development
18:07 Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project
18:01 Loading of new harvest grain starts in the port of Riga
17:56 CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent
17:39 Seaspan Shipyards collaborates with BC Tech to grow diverse tech talent pool in British Columbia
16:54 Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area
16:44 Zvezda lays down 51,000-dwt MR product carrier ordered by SCF to transport gas condensate
16:20 Seaspan Ferries begins electrification trials with battery-powered terminal trucks
15:25 Rosmorport’s Crimean Branch takes part in search and rescue exercises
15:03 Alfa Laval’s development of methanol solutions reflects the full spectrum of changes on board
14:59 APM Terminals Apapa introduces a Berthing Window service
14:47 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2021 fell by 28.8%
14:29 USCG conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
13:24 CRP Subsea successfully deliver a major contract to supply an ultra-deepwater buoyancy solution in Brazil
13:02 Moby Dik terminal starts handling RO-RO cargo
12:53 GTT receives its first order for the tank design of a LNG Carrier from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan
12:01 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4% in 8M’2021
11:26 DNV’s new ‘decarbonization stairway’ model helps shipowners navigate newbuild dilemmas
10:19 Volvo Penta and Qamcom Group form new start-up under the name Cetasol
10:07 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ meeting expectations
09:38 Third Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Chuvash Republic launched in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of August 31
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight downward correction on Sep 01

2021 August 31

18:06 MAN Energy Solutions to deliver subsea compression technology for Jansz-Io
17:42 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:16 ABB selects Corvus Energy battery for Crowley eWolf all-electric tug
16:58 Dilijan Mirzoev joins editorial expert board of Hydrotechnika journal