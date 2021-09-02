2021 September 2 15:01

FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group and Highland Gold have agreed to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services for the gold mining company.

FESCO says the corresponding agreement of intent was signed by German Maslov, Vice-president, Linear & Logistics Division of FESCO and Alexey Surkov, Commercial Director of Highland Gold within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Using logistics solutions of FESCO the parties plan to develop intermodal transportations of chemical cargoes intended for gold mining from the Republic of Korea to Russia and to ensure delivery of Highland Gold equipment and products from Pevek (the Chukotka Autonomous District) to Khabarovsk.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka. FESCO operates dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates 50,000 containers and 7,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 18 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.