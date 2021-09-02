2021 September 2 14:39

FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok

FESCO Transportation Group , NtechLab, a technology partner of Rostec State Corporation and one of the world leaders in the field of computer vision and BINOM, the official strategic partner of the Group are starting to implement the Smart and Safe Port project in Public joint-stock company “Commercial Port of Vladivostok” (CPV, part of FESCO), FESCO says in its press release.

The corresponding trilateral agreement of intent was signed by Dmitry Surovets, Vice-president, IT of FESCO, Andrey Telenkov, Director General of NtechLab and Ivan Podoprigora, Director General of BINOM within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

NtechLab will offer for implementation FindFace Multi – its latest platform for biometric identification and multi-object video analytics with features for recognizing faces, silhouettes of people and cars. BINOM will be responsible for modernization of IT and engineering infrastructure necessary for implementation of the NtechLab platform and providing video monitoring within the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok.

As a result of these technological solutions, a unified system of video analytics, monitoring of labor and transport safety with a common biometric database will be created in CPV. The technology will also provide remote access and the ability to monitor operational processes in port on a real-time basis.