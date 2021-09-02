2021 September 2 14:16

Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026

Norilsk Nickel, State Corporation ROSATOM and Far East Shipbuilding and Repair Center are going to sign an agreement on construction of a lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vyacheslav Ruksha, Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate, as answering the agency’s question on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum.



“I hope tomorrow we will sign a preliminary tree-party agreement between Norilsk Nickel, Rosatom and FESRC to join hands on construction of a lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026. I think a separate discussion with Novatek is a priority, perhaps they will require shorter terms. In this respect there is no final decision yet. I believe, 3 or 4 dual-fuel icebreakers are to be built”, said Vyacheslav Ruksha.