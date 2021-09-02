2021 September 2 13:53

NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future

NAVTOR, a global leader in maritime e-Navigation and performance optimisation, has been selected to join a European-funded, Philips-led consortium focused on exploiting the potential, and ensuring the integrity, of cyber-physical systems (CPS), according to the company's release. The Norwegian-headquartered firm has joined 30 other European partners in launching the ECSEL Joint Undertaking TRANSACT-project, funded by the European Union’s H2020 Framework Programme. NAVTOR will team up to develop new applications and AI-enhanced maritime services for improved performance and safety, building its offering for customers, while tapping into a wealth of cross industry research and expertise.



CPS technology is increasingly commonplace (systems that control physical processes/objects and adapt to real-time conditions – e.g. autonomous vehicles, or smart vessels). However, their often-standalone nature means their full potential cannot be exploited. TRANSACT brings together large companies, SMEs, research institutes, and universities to explore ways to create an integrated, connected architecture for such systems, primarily through enhancing edge and cloud technologies. This could help ensure that safety-critical CPS deliver optimal levels of performance, safety, security, and data privacy – key building blocks in a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.



One of TRANSACT’s key focus areas is ‘critical maritime decision support’, with NAVTOR using its experience to tackle issues around: Fuel optimisation through route optimisation; detection of anomalies in fuel consumption during voyage, traffic pattern monitoring; situational awareness along intended Passage Plan; detection of abnormal vessel behaviour; and detection of malicious tampering of AIS/GNSS.



This will bring together the firm’s knowledge in both e-Navigation (harnessing the potential of its connected, cyber-secure e-Navigation ecosystem) and performance optimisation, which was boosted earlier this year by the acquisition of US-based software developer Tres Solutions.



NAVTOR will work closely with Norwegian partner SIMULA RESEARCH LABORATORY AS, to develop and implement AI-enhanced monitoring and decision support solutions. The firm will also serve on the Executive Board of the project and be responsible for its overall monitoring and technical progress, quality assurance, and the day-to-day management of scientific and technological activities.



Netherlands technology giant Philips has been appointed project lead, with partners also drawn from Finland, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, and Denmark. Other focus areas include the remote operation of autonomous vehicles in urban environments, cloud-based battery management systems for electric vehicles, and edge-cloud-based clinical applications for image guided therapy and diagnostic imaging, as well as critical wastewater treatment.



About NAVTOR

NAVTOR has established itself as a world leader in e-Navigation since launching in 2011, providing innovative e-Navigation solutions, and as a total supplier of navigational products and services for the maritime sector. The company strives to make life easier for navigators, and safer and more efficient for shipowners, ship managers and operators. In 2012 the firm released the world’s first type approved Pay As You Sail ENC service, and followed in 2014 with the launch of NavStation, the world’s first digital chart table. Moving into vessel and fleet monitoring and performance solutions, NavFleet was released in early 2021, further strengthening the e-Navigation suite developed by NAVTOR. The company has grown quickly and today serve customers in over 60 countries, with 7000 active vessels having NAVTOR products onboard. To serve NAVTORs customers, a network of 20 offices, subsidiaries and distributors are located worldwide, spanning Norway, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.



About SIMULA

Simula Research Laboratory is a Norwegian non-profit research organization, founded in 2001 by the Norwegian government to conduct fundamental long-term research within information and communication technology. The main area of research consists of communication systems, scientific computing, software engineering, cybersecurity, machine learning and cryptography.

This project has received funding from the ECSEL Joint Undertaking (JU) under grant agreement No 101007260. The JU receives support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway in addition to funding from the Norwegian Research Council.