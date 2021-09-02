  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 2 13:53

    NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future

    NAVTOR, a global leader in maritime e-Navigation and performance optimisation, has been selected to join a European-funded, Philips-led consortium focused on exploiting the potential, and ensuring the integrity, of cyber-physical systems (CPS), according to the company's release. The Norwegian-headquartered firm has joined 30 other European partners in launching the ECSEL Joint Undertaking TRANSACT-project, funded by the European Union’s H2020 Framework Programme. NAVTOR will team up to develop new applications and AI-enhanced maritime services for improved performance and safety, building its offering for customers, while tapping into a wealth of cross industry research and expertise.
     
    CPS technology is increasingly commonplace (systems that control physical processes/objects and adapt to real-time conditions – e.g. autonomous vehicles, or smart vessels). However, their often-standalone nature means their full potential cannot be exploited. TRANSACT brings together large companies, SMEs, research institutes, and universities to explore ways to create an integrated, connected architecture for such systems, primarily through enhancing edge and cloud technologies. This could help ensure that safety-critical CPS deliver optimal levels of performance, safety, security, and data privacy – key building blocks in a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.
     
    One of TRANSACT’s key focus areas is ‘critical maritime decision support’, with NAVTOR using its experience to tackle issues around: Fuel optimisation through route optimisation; detection of anomalies in fuel consumption during voyage, traffic pattern monitoring; situational awareness along intended Passage Plan; detection of abnormal vessel behaviour; and detection of malicious tampering of AIS/GNSS.
     
    This will bring together the firm’s knowledge in both e-Navigation (harnessing the potential of its connected, cyber-secure e-Navigation ecosystem) and performance optimisation, which was boosted earlier this year by the acquisition of US-based software developer Tres Solutions.
     
    NAVTOR will work closely with Norwegian partner SIMULA RESEARCH LABORATORY AS, to develop and implement AI-enhanced monitoring and decision support solutions. The firm will also serve on the Executive Board of the project and be responsible for its overall monitoring and technical progress, quality assurance, and the day-to-day management of scientific and technological activities.
     
    Netherlands technology giant Philips has been appointed project lead, with partners also drawn from Finland, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, and Denmark. Other focus areas include the remote operation of autonomous vehicles in urban environments, cloud-based battery management systems for electric vehicles, and edge-cloud-based clinical applications for image guided therapy and diagnostic imaging, as well as critical wastewater treatment.
     
    About NAVTOR

    NAVTOR has established itself as a world leader in e-Navigation since launching in 2011, providing innovative e-Navigation solutions, and as a total supplier of navigational products and services for the maritime sector. The company strives to make life easier for navigators, and safer and more efficient for shipowners, ship managers and operators. In 2012 the firm released the world’s first type approved Pay As You Sail ENC service, and followed in 2014 with the launch of NavStation, the world’s first digital chart table. Moving into vessel and fleet monitoring and performance solutions, NavFleet was released in early 2021, further strengthening the e-Navigation suite developed by NAVTOR. The company has grown quickly and today serve customers in over 60 countries, with 7000 active vessels having NAVTOR products onboard. To serve NAVTORs customers, a network of 20 offices, subsidiaries and distributors are located worldwide, spanning Norway, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
     
    About SIMULA

    Simula Research Laboratory is a Norwegian non-profit research organization, founded in 2001 by the Norwegian government to conduct fundamental long-term research within information and communication technology. The main area of research consists of communication systems, scientific computing, software engineering, cybersecurity, machine learning and cryptography.

    This project has received funding from the ECSEL Joint Undertaking (JU) under grant agreement No 101007260. The JU receives support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway in addition to funding from the Norwegian Research Council.

Другие новости по темам: SIMULA, NAVTOR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 2

18:18 SMM Maritime Industry Report: “Shipowners are back”
18:05 Standing still is not an option for marine insurance - IUMI
17:52 Zvezda Shipyard launches the second Aframax Tanker
17:35 DAKOSY and dbh digitalize the release process for „German Ports“
17:19 Throughput of Azov port in 8M’2021 rose by 13% YoY
17:05 ZIM announces exercise of option to charter additional five 7,000 TEU LNG-fueled vessels
16:50 Sovcomflot, NOVATEK and Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University sign agreement on training maritime personnel to work in Arctic
16:35 Japan's First: LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin uses carbon neutral LNG
16:21 NOVATEK set to build five gas tankers per year at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
16:05 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in US
15:49 Bank “Saint-Petersburg” to finance construction of bitumen terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg
15:30 MOL signs a Letter of Intent with Russian state-owned leasing company GTLK for the world largest FSU projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk
15:24 NOVATEK and JBIC sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
15:01 FESCO and Highland Gold agree to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics services
14:58 Russian Fishery Company and Sber sign cooperation agreement
14:39 FESCO, NtechLab and BINOM start implementing digital project in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:16 Nornickel, Rosatom and FESRC to build lead dual-fuel icebreaker by 2026
13:53 NAVTOR helps Europe take AI-enabled route to safe, secure and efficient maritime future
13:25 International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units
12:54 Vostochny Port starts handling containers
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2021
12:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives AIP from France’s Bureau Veritas for LCO2 carrier cargo tank
11:23 Crowley and Shell to build and charter largest LNG bunker barge in U.S.
10:52 Panama Canal publishes proposal to modify tolls structure for passenger ships
10:30 Commercial Port of Vladivostok joins container location tracking system
10:09 BPA welcomes developments in Freeports but urges the importance of inclusivity
10:05 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects
09:55 Fleet of tugs, bunkering and support ships of Russia to be reviewed by General Director of MIB at IAA PortNews’ Conference
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
08:57 MABUX: Slight downward trend may continue on global bunker market on Sep 02
08:19 Concordia Maritime exercises purchase options and sells IMOIIMAX vessels

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions
18:20 North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development
18:07 Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project
18:01 Loading of new harvest grain starts in the port of Riga
17:56 CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent
17:39 Seaspan Shipyards collaborates with BC Tech to grow diverse tech talent pool in British Columbia
16:54 Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area
16:44 Zvezda lays down 51,000-dwt MR product carrier ordered by SCF to transport gas condensate
16:20 Seaspan Ferries begins electrification trials with battery-powered terminal trucks
15:25 Rosmorport’s Crimean Branch takes part in search and rescue exercises
15:03 Alfa Laval’s development of methanol solutions reflects the full spectrum of changes on board
14:59 APM Terminals Apapa introduces a Berthing Window service
14:47 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2021 fell by 28.8%
14:29 USCG conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
13:24 CRP Subsea successfully deliver a major contract to supply an ultra-deepwater buoyancy solution in Brazil
13:02 Moby Dik terminal starts handling RO-RO cargo
12:53 GTT receives its first order for the tank design of a LNG Carrier from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan
12:01 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4% in 8M’2021
11:26 DNV’s new ‘decarbonization stairway’ model helps shipowners navigate newbuild dilemmas
10:19 Volvo Penta and Qamcom Group form new start-up under the name Cetasol
10:07 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ meeting expectations
09:38 Third Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Chuvash Republic launched in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of August 31
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight downward correction on Sep 01

2021 August 31

18:06 MAN Energy Solutions to deliver subsea compression technology for Jansz-Io
17:42 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:16 ABB selects Corvus Energy battery for Crowley eWolf all-electric tug
16:58 Dilijan Mirzoev joins editorial expert board of Hydrotechnika journal