2021 September 2 13:25

International tender to be announced to build substructures for two floating power units

An international competition will be announced to build substructures for two floating power units (FPU), Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate Vyacheslav Ruksha told IAA PortNews on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum. He confirmed IAA PortNews’ information about possible involvement of a Chinese shipyard.



“When discussing the construction rates of the first four FPUs equipped with our RITM-200, our key customer, Baimsky, expressed its hope to get electricity in December 2026. In this context, neither the capacity or technical capabilities of Baltiysky Zavod allow for construction of the four hulls. Therefore, the first two hulls will be built abroad. An international tender is to be announced with the first agreement to be approved by the end of September. Some amendments are to be introduced into the related regulatory documents... Taking into consideration the slow-down of the comprehensive plan and other, etc. there is a plan to have the main agreements signed by the end of September: between Atomflot and Baimsky GOK, between Atomflot and Atomenergomash JSC followed by the lower level agreements. The task is to get the first two FPU hulls in the CHaunskaya bay in autumn 2026.



Investment project “Baimskaya ore zone development” foresees the construction of a mining and processing facility and the required infrastructure. The Baimskaya resources are estimated at 23 million tonnes of copper 2,000 tonnes of gold (64.3 million ounces). GDK Baimskaya holds a license till 2033.



