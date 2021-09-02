2021 September 2 08:57

MABUX: Slight downward trend may continue on global bunker market on Sep 02

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) still did not have any firm trend on Sep.01:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 456.68 (+0.39)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 551.67 (+2.21)

MGO - USD/MT – 646.79 (-0.50)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as an average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, fell slightly on September 01: 1022.88 USD / MT (minus 1.47 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 442.88 (USD 580/MT as of September 01), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by USD 4.47. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 01, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel was overvalued in three ports out of four: in Singapore - plus $ 26 (plus $ 27 the day before), Houston - plus $ 11 (plus $ 9) and Fujairah - plus $ 27 (plus $ 18). Rotterdam is still the only port where the MABUX MBP / DBP Index recorded an undercharge: minus $ 3 (no change).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was also overpriced on September 01 at three out of four ports selected: Singapore: plus $ 9 (plus $ 4 the day before), Houston: plus $ 13 (plus $ 10) and Fujairah: plus $ 2 (minus $ 3). In Rotterdam, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index registered an underpricing: minus $ 3 (minus $ 8). There were no significant changes in the MABUX MBP / DBP Index for VLSFO fuel.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained undervalued on September 01 in all selected ports. MGO LS underestimation margins were recorded as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 24 (minus $ 29), minus $ 32 (minus $ 38) in Singapore, minus $ 13 (minus $ 20) in Fujairah and minus $ 22 (unchanged) in Houston. The most significant change of the MABUX MBP / DBP Index was the drop of underestimation ratio in Fujairah: minus $ 7.



We expect global bunker prices may continue slight downward trend: 380 HSFO – 0 - minus 5 USD/MT, VLSFO – 0 - minus 7 USD/MT, MGO LS – 0 - minus 4 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com