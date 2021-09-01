2021 September 1 18:41

RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions

RINA has announced its acquisition of the entire share capital of Logimatic Solutions, a leading software company, headquartered in Denmark, according to the company's release. The company, with a turnover of about 6 million euros, will be fully integrated within the RINA Group and its nearly 50 employees will continue in the current structure from its offices in Denmark, Singapore and Chile.

This acquisition is in line with RINA’s strategic plan and will boost the company’s first-class knowledge of digital solutions, providing support to customers for efficient and sustainable business operations.

The move will add SERTICA to the RINA portfolio of maritime offerings, while INEXTIA, FOTODOK and RENOMATIC will complement RINA’s businesses in the energy and industry sectors. SERTICA is the powerful fleet management solution, which integrates a wide range of functions, modules and features for all areas of maritime business, incorporates fleet maintenance, procurement management and HSQE modules to provide deeper insights into fleet operations, enabling effective monitoring, control and cost savings.

The expertise gained from Logimatic Solutions represents a step forward in the expansion of RINA’s digital offering capability. Alongside advanced digital tools, the acquisition provides RINA with highly rated personnel with combined market, technical and IT expertise. This places the business in a stronger position in the northern European area to complement its already leading position in the South of the continent.



RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2020 of 495 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.