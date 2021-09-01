2021 September 1 18:20

North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development

North Carolina Ports has reached an agreement with Sun Valley, Idaho-based Cold Summit Development to further expand its cold chain and cold storage capabilities, according to the company's release.

Plans for the development of a 280,000 square foot multi suite cold storage facility located on the Ports Raleigh Street property. The facility would offer 40,000 pallet positions and could house a broad range of product categories, including pork, poultry, produce, grocery as well as life sciences at temperatures ranging from negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit to 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Phase II of the agreement calls for additional nearly 160,000 square feet of warehousing options with 17,000 pallet positions for goods that are stored in the negative 70 degrees Fahrenheit to 57 degrees Fahrenheit range.

Cold Summit Development is the industry’s leading cold chain logistics developer focused on delivering innovative cold storage real estate solutions. Scott Pertel, President and CEO of Cold Summit Development is a former Wilmington resident.

Recent investments and upgrades as a part of its more than $200 million infrastructure investment campaign have enable the North Carolina Ports to gain a competitive edge in the cold chain logistics market, which has been demonstrated by over 250 percent growth in the Port’s refrigerated import/export volumes during the past 5 years.

About North Carolina Ports

North Carolina’s ports in Wilmington and Morehead City and Charlotte Inland Port link the state’s consumers, business and industry to world markets and serve as magnets to attract new business and industry to the State of North Carolina. Port activities contribute statewide to more than 87,700 jobs and $678 million each year in state and local tax revenues.

About Cold Summit Development

Cold Summit Development is focused on delivering innovative cold storage real estate solutions to its customers. Headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho, Cold Summit Development has offices in Oakland, California and St. Augustine, Florida allowing for customer and market coverage spanning the entire country.