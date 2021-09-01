  The version for the print
    North Carolina Ports partners with Cold Summit Development

    North Carolina Ports has reached an agreement with Sun Valley, Idaho-based Cold Summit Development to further expand its cold chain and cold storage capabilities, according to the company's release.

    Plans for the development of a 280,000 square foot multi suite cold storage facility located on the Ports Raleigh Street property. The facility would offer 40,000 pallet positions and could house a broad range of product categories, including pork, poultry, produce, grocery as well as life sciences at temperatures ranging from negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit to 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Phase II of the agreement calls for additional nearly 160,000 square feet of warehousing options with 17,000 pallet positions for goods that are stored in the negative 70 degrees Fahrenheit to 57 degrees Fahrenheit range.

    Cold Summit Development is the industry’s leading cold chain logistics developer focused on delivering innovative cold storage real estate solutions. Scott Pertel, President and CEO of Cold Summit Development is a former Wilmington resident.

    Recent investments and upgrades as a part of its more than $200 million infrastructure investment campaign have enable the North Carolina Ports to gain a competitive edge in the cold chain logistics market, which has been demonstrated by over 250 percent growth in the Port’s refrigerated import/export volumes during the past 5 years.

    About North Carolina Ports

    North Carolina’s ports in Wilmington and Morehead City and Charlotte Inland Port link the state’s consumers, business and industry to world markets and serve as magnets to attract new business and industry to the State of North Carolina. Port activities contribute statewide to more than 87,700 jobs and $678 million each year in state and local tax revenues.

    About Cold Summit Development

    Cold Summit Development is focused on delivering innovative cold storage real estate solutions to its customers. Headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho, Cold Summit Development has offices in Oakland, California and St. Augustine, Florida allowing for customer and market coverage spanning the entire country.

2021 September 1

18:41 RINA expands its digital offerings with the acquisition of Logimatic Solutions
18:07 Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project
18:01 Loading of new harvest grain starts in the port of Riga
17:56 CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent
17:39 Seaspan Shipyards collaborates with BC Tech to grow diverse tech talent pool in British Columbia
16:54 Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area
16:44 Zvezda lays down 51,000-dwt MR product carrier ordered by SCF to transport gas condensate
16:20 Seaspan Ferries begins electrification trials with battery-powered terminal trucks
15:25 Rosmorport’s Crimean Branch takes part in search and rescue exercises
15:03 Alfa Laval’s development of methanol solutions reflects the full spectrum of changes on board
14:59 APM Terminals Apapa introduces a Berthing Window service
14:47 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2021 fell by 28.8%
14:29 USCG conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
13:24 CRP Subsea successfully deliver a major contract to supply an ultra-deepwater buoyancy solution in Brazil
13:02 Moby Dik terminal starts handling RO-RO cargo
12:53 GTT receives its first order for the tank design of a LNG Carrier from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan
12:01 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4% in 8M’2021
11:26 DNV’s new ‘decarbonization stairway’ model helps shipowners navigate newbuild dilemmas
10:19 Volvo Penta and Qamcom Group form new start-up under the name Cetasol
10:07 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ meeting expectations
09:38 Third Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Chuvash Republic launched in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of August 31
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight downward correction on Sep 01

2021 August 31

18:06 MAN Energy Solutions to deliver subsea compression technology for Jansz-Io
17:42 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:16 ABB selects Corvus Energy battery for Crowley eWolf all-electric tug
16:58 Dilijan Mirzoev joins editorial expert board of Hydrotechnika journal
16:41 BSM Germany uses behavioural science to reduce carbon emissions
16:12 Everfuel to deliver green hydrogen to fuel cells developed by TECO 2030
15:49 Investments of Multipurpose Reloading Complex in development totaled RUB 13.3 million
15:23 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Phaidra with Uniper
14:58 NCSP Group shares its consolidated financial and operational results for H1’2021
14:34 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased investments in development by 6%
14:12 Advanced Weather Forecasting unlocked on ABS My Digital Fleet™ Platform
14:02 The new heavy-lift bulk carrier christened at Ostseekai during Kiel Week
13:35 Sovcomflot supports LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Partner
13:12 BIMCO calls on shipowners to provide information on biofouling management
12:51 Finnlines’ new ro-ro vessel celebrates launching and keel laying
12:13 Kalmar receives repeat order of five AutoRTGs to extend the system at Dublin Ferryport Terminals
11:26 RF Government allocates RUB 2.55 billion for completion of CNF19M ferry General Chernyakhovsky
11:03 Xeneta container rates alert: rising long-term rates and port congestion compound cargo owner woes
10:37 MPA Academy relaunches flagship PMP virtually for 29 maritime and port officials
10:17 FSL Trust agrees to sell one chemical tanker
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue upward evolution on Aug 31
09:20 Oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:01 Hapag-Lloyd orders another 75,000 TEU standard containers
08:44 Bunker One to supply Danish Molslinjen with HVO biodiesel

2021 August 30

21:19 River port Zavidovo in Tver Region to open for operations in 2022
20:36 PLC Caspiy LLC obtains status of SEZ LOTUS resident
18:37 Svitzer Europe appoints new cluster managing director for Scandinavia & Germany
18:07 Prosafe issues an update on the court case between Prosafe and Westcon
17:30 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24, Anatoly Cherneyev, launched today
17:29 Jiangnan Shipyard contracts TMC Compressors to supply Smart Air compressors to four VLGCs
16:25 New rail shuttle from Middle Sweden to the Port of Gothenburg boosts forest product exports
15:45 DeloPorts sums up results of two years of operation of NUTEP container terminal’s berth No38
15:21 COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups of foreign sea crew in Singapore
14:13 Technology to enhance maritime safety and marine environment protection
14:02 Port of Hamburg container handling up 5.5 percentat to 4.3 million TEU
13:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,383 pmt as of August 27