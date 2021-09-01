2021 September 1 18:07

Town of Plymouth receives a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project

The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced its latest round of grant funding to nine dredging projects through the Massachusetts Dredging Program.

Among the recipients was the Town of Plymouth, which received a $1,300,000 grant for the Phase II of the Plymouth Harbor Dredging Project.

The project calls for the removal of about 22,000 cubic yards of material from the Town Wharf basin in Plymouth Harbor.

According to the Commonwealth officials, current conditions make the basin impassible for many vessels during low tides, restricting navigation and causing boats to rest in mud for long periods.

Dredging will restore all-tide access for recreational and commercial users, including numerous charter fishing boats as well as whale watching vessels.

Plymouth Harbor is home to over 800 moorings and dockage slips, two private marinas, and a public boat ramp with parking for over 100 vehicles.

This project builds on prior federal and local dredging efforts, including dredging of the federal channel, the New T-Wharf, and the berth area of the Mayflower II.

During Phase one, Burnham Associates and their subcontractors – Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. and AGM Marine Contractors – successfully removed over 300,000 cubic yards of sand and debris from the harbor area.