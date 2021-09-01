2021 September 1 17:56

CMA CGM announces PSS from ECSA to North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India Subcontinent

CMA CGM informs of the following Peak Season Surcharge :

This PSS will apply as follows:

Scope: SAFRAN and SIRIUS services

Origin : From East Coast of South America (except Manaus, Fortaleza, Natal and Vila do Conde)

Destination : To North Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Black Sea, North and West Africa, Red Sea, Adriatic, Middle East and India subcontinent

Cargo : Dry only

Amounts USD 1,000 per container dry (all types)

Date of application: October 01st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until December 31st, 2021