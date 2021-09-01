2021 September 1 16:54

Port of Zeebrugge and IDRONECT digitize drone traffic in port area

The Port Authority of Zeebrugge will introduce a new tool for handling drone requests in the port area with partner IDRONECT on September 1, 2021, according to the company's release.

The port area is a geographical UAS zone, where specific restrictions apply to drone flights. The digitalization of the applications provides a more efficient handling and a centralization of the data. By incorporating the current EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) regulations into the UTM-software, IDRONECT UTM's software helps to ensure that each application complies with these regulations. The software also visualizes the planned drone flights and gives the port authority a live view of the active drones in the port area.

In the port of Zeebrugge, the "Regulations Geographical UAS Zone - Geozone PoZ" are in force. This was drawn up in response to the Ministerial Decree establishing permanent geographic UAS zones and access conditions for permanent geographic UAS zones. As a result, drone operators must take into account a number of additional restrictions in the port area.

Submitting an application for a drone flight therefore also means that sufficient information must flow through to the port authority and other parties in good time. This includes, for example, a flight plan, a pilot license, an operational authorisation issued by the Directorate General of Aviation (DGLV), contact and registration details of both pilot and operator, etc.

The new tool, accessible via portofzeebrugge.idronect.com, optimizes the flow of information and provides a clear and innovative solution for all parties involved, including concessionaires in the port area, the military, the local police, the maritime police and the MUG helicopter.





