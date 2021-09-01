2021 September 1 14:59

APM Terminals Apapa introduces a Berthing Window service

APM Terminals Apapa has introduced a Berthing Window service to reduce the waiting time of ships and help consignees take prompt delivery of their consignments at the port, according to the company's release.

The first Berthing Window for the WAF/MWX service (operated by Hapag Lloyd, CMA-CGM & Arkas) was launched on last week with the arrival of the 4,360 TEU CMA CGM LAPIS at APM Terminals Apapa, which is located within the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Richard Smith, who was represented at the launch of the maiden edition of the Berthing Window by the Commercial Manager, Temilade Ogunniyi, said the service will enable the allocation of a fixed time period for vessels to berth, discharge, load and sail.

He said the new Berthing Window is another major milestone achievement at APM Terminals Apapa to enhance service delivery and improve customer experience.

The Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Olufunmilayo Olotu, who also witnessed the launch of the Berthing Window, commended APM Terminals Apapa for the new initiative, which she said would boost service delivery and eliminate ship waiting time at the port.



APM Terminals is the largest container terminal in West Africa. With an investment of about USD438 million (approximately N219 billion), the terminal has continued to introduce new innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability, in a cost-effective manner.