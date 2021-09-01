2021 September 1 12:53

GTT receives its first order for the tank design of a LNG Carrier from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan

GTT announces that it has received in July an order from the Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Jiangnan”) for the cargo handling system and tank design of a LNGC on behalf of the Chinese ship-owner JOVO, according to the company's release.

This is GTT’s first order for a membrane LNGC from Jiangnan, making the shipyard the second Chinese LNGC yard to construct a vessel with GTT technology.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel with a cargo capacity 79,800 m3. The vessel will be fitted with the GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system and will be the first LNGC built in China to be fitted with the Mark III technology family.

The vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.