2021 September 1 12:01

Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4% in 8M’2021

Image source: Russian Railways In August, the company registered a 0.9-pct growth

In January-August 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 849.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 4%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 246.1 million tonnes of coal (+8.8%. year-on-year); 7.7 million tonnes of coke (+5.5%); 142.5 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+1.6%); 80.5 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (+0.5%); 45.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+2%); 10.8 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+25.2%); 43.2 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.5%); 17.9 million tonnes of cement (+7.2%); 28.9 million tonnes of timber (+2.7%); 15.6 million tonnes of grain (+2.5%); 85.8 million tonnes of construction materials (-3.5%); 13.3 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-0.6%); 16.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-0.6%); 23.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+6.2%); 72.5 million tonnes of of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+7.1%).



From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 1,741.7 billion tariff ton-km (+4.6%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 2192.1 billion ton-km (+3.9%).



In August 2021, loading totaled 109 million tonnes, + 0.9%, year-on-year.



In August 2021, freight turnover rose by 1.9% to 220.9 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.9% to 276.6 billion ton-km.