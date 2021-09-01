-
2021 September 1 10:07
Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ meeting expectations
Crude oil prices edge up 0.68% - 0.69%
As of Sept 01, 08:17 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures were trading 0.68% higher at $ 72,12 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.69% to close at $ 68,97 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are growing on expectations of OPEC+ meeting.
Другие новости по темам: futures, Light Sweet Crude, crude oil prices, Brend Crude