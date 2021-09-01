  The version for the print
    Third Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Chuvash Republic launched in Nizhny Novgorod Region

    Image source: Chuvash Republic’s Ministry of Economic Development
    Test voyages on Cheboksary – Kazan and Cheboksary – Nizhny Novgorod routes to begin in 2022

    On 31 August 202q, Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau (Nizhny Novgorod Region) launched the third Valdai 45R hydrofoil intended for the Chuvash Republic. The ship was named after Maya Kostina, world pentachampion in sky jumping, says press center of the Chuvash Republic’s Ministry of Economic Development and Property Matters.

    “I’m choked with emotions. It is such an honour for me to share the name with the new ship. It is a great responsibility for me. Now, I’m looking forward to seeing the ship in Chuvashia”, said Maya Kostina.

    Ships of Valdai 45R design can accommodate 45 passengers. Their speed is up to 65 km/h and cruising range is up to 400 km.

    The first Valdai hydrofoil came to Chuvashia on June 24. It is named after Aleksey Krylov, a shipbuilder. The second ship is named after Aleksandr Yezhevsky, USSR Minister of Farm Machine Industry.

    Sergey Italyantsev, Director General of Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau, commented: “Today we have launched the 13th hydrofoil of Valdai 45R. … I think it is right to name the Valdai after a legend of sky jumping. She deserves that”.

    Test voyages on Cheboksary – Kazan and Cheboksary – Nizhny Novgorod routes to begin in 2022. The Valdai hydrofoils are to be used for tourism on the Volga river.

    According to Dmitry Krasnov, the Chuvash Republic Minister of Economic Development and Property Matters, the ship registration and deployment is the most challenging task today. The procedure is underway and the registration is expected to be completed by the end of this season. “Next year, the three ships will please the Chuvashia residents and the guests of the Republic”, he said.

    Photos from the Chuvash Republic’s Ministry of Economic Development and Property Matters

