2021 August 31 17:42
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for September 2021 is € 4.35 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
