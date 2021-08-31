2021 August 31 18:06

MAN Energy Solutions to deliver subsea compression technology for Jansz-Io

MAN Energy Solutions has been commissioned to supply five subsea compression units for the Chevron-operated Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project, according to the company's release.



Aker Solutions has awarded MAN Energy Solutions the contract to supply five subsea compressor units to the Jansz-Io field, located around 200 km off the north-western coast of Western Australia at water depths of approximately 1,400 m.



The Jansz-Io field was first discovered in April 2000 and is a part of the Gorgon project, one of the world's largest natural gas developments. The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.3 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent) and JERA (0.417 percent).



MAN Energy Solutions’ scope of work for the Jansz-Io project comprises the supply of five Subsea HOFIM® compressor units, each with compressor frame size RB 45 with integrated MAN motor, size M43. Three compressor systems will be installed into the subsea modules while two further will serve as spare units.

The Subsea HOFIM® compressor was specifically adapted for underwater use. All components are designed to be as robust as possible to counteract the risk of corrosion inside the machine. Hermetically sealed and oil-free, the system uses seven-axes active magnetic bearings and a high-speed motor. This design means a large number of components are not required, including the gearbox, lubrication- oil system, instrumentation and valving as seen on conventional topside compressor solutions.



Compressor systems are used to maintain output and enhance recovery as reservoir pressure at gas-producing fields drops over time. Placing the system close to the reservoir at the seabed typically reduces the energy consumption by about 20-60 % per year, because of a lower pressure drop in the pipeline downstream.

Compared to conventional compression solutions installed on platforms above sea level, subsea gas compression represents a lower-carbon alternative. The size and weight of the subsea solution is significantly smaller than a platform infrastructure, which results in a reduction in the use of steel and other materials, as well as associated health and safety risks.

Aker Solutions collaborated with MAN Energy Solutions in the delivery of the world’s first subsea compression system to Equinor’s Åsgard field. Since start-up in 2015, two Subsea HOFIM® compressor systems have been operating at full load and have reached well above 80’000 hours of operation as per September 2020 with an availability above 99%.