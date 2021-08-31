2021 August 31 16:41

BSM Germany uses behavioural science to reduce carbon emissions

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) Germany has formed a strategic and innovative pilot partnership applying behaviour-based data science to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions of the vessels under its management, according to the company's release.

Together with London-based software startup Signol, BSM is exploring how giving personalised performance feedback to its Masters and Chief Engineers can positively impact their behaviour in selecting the optimum speed for the vessel and ultimately lead to more fuel-efficient voyages. BSM’s operational data analytics per vessel are combined with cutting-edge behavioural science in a dedicated app built by Signol, creating personalised targets and feedback for each crew member.



More than 60 Masters and Chief Engineers on 28 vessels will take part in the pilot project that commenced on 25 August. Over a period of six months, each participating crew member will receive individualised targets via the Signol app which are calculated based on the crew’s recent performance. Every week, the participating seafarers will obtain updates on personal milestones and achievements via the app and email. They can digitally review their voyages and the progress they have made on fuel efficiency and submit their personal feedback via the app, which will contribute towards further improving the solution.

The use of the Signol app onboard BSM-managed vessels intends to not only improve crew decisions with regards fuel consumption, but also aims to boost seafarer morale and wellbeing onboard due to ongoing communication and personal interaction.