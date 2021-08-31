2021 August 31 15:49

Investments of Multipurpose Reloading Complex in development totaled RUB 13.3 million

Image source: Multipurpose Reloading Complex

From the beginning of 2021, investments of Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in the port of Ust-Luga in development totaled RUB 13.3 million, up 6 times, year-on-year.

According the the press release of MRC, the bulk of the amount was allocated for the purchase of full-revolving 5-cbm clamshell buckets for articulating cranes and a mobile dust suppressing unit. The clamshell buckets are fitted with a hydraulic mechanism allowing partial or full rotation which ensures maximum serviceability. The new dust suppression equipment can operate round the year in different modes depending on weather conditions.

Expansion of the company’s fleet of equipment lets MRC intensify its operation and enhance environmental safety of works at the terminal.

This year, Multipurpose Reloading Complex will continue modernization of its equipment. The plans for this year include the purchase of additional clamshell grabs including grabs for portal cranes and an articulating boom lift for conducting repair and maintenance of manipulators and gantry cranes.

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (a company of Port One Group) is a cargo terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, Russia. MRC specializes in unloading / loading and storage of dry bulk and general cargoes. The port handles primarily steam coal exported from Russia.

Port One (Port One Group) is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One comprises Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.

The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.