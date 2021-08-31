2021 August 31 14:58

NCSP Group shares its consolidated financial and operational results for H1’2021

NCSP Group publishes its consolidated financial results for the 6 months of 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 6 months of 2021 totaled 58.4 mln. tons, including 46.2 mln. tons of liquid cargo, which is 4.3 and 4.7 mln. tons down year-on-year, respectively. Cargo turnover of dry cargo increased by 0.4 mln. tons and amounted to 12.2 mln. tons. The cargo turnover was mainly impacted by the reduction of crude oil transshipment due to OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production.

Consolidated revenue of NCSP Group for the 6 months of 2021 totaled USD 362.6 mln., which is USD 6 mln. (or 1.7%) more compared to the 6 months of 2020. First of all, the growth in revenue was due to an increase in the cargo turnover of such cargo as containers, ferrous metals, chemical cargo and other cargo.

EBITDA of NCSP Group amounted to USD 254.8 mln. in the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021 stood at USD 237.5 mln. The Group's net debt reduced by USD 162 mln.

NCSP Group's key financial indicators for the 6 months of 2021

Indicator UOM 6M 2021 6M 2020 Change Change, % Revenue mln.USD 362.6 356.6 6.0 1.7% EBITDA mln.USD 254.8 254.4 0.4 0.2% EBITDA margin % 70.3 71.4 -1.1 Profit for the period mln.USD 171.2 86.4 84.7 98,0%

Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Change Change, % Debt (incl. lease liabilities) mln.USD 487.0 602.1 -115.1 -19.1% Cash and cash equivalents mln.USD 237.5 190.6 46.9 24.6% Net debt mln.USD 249.5 411.5 -162.0 -39.4%



NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC “Transneft”.