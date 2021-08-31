2021 August 31 13:35

Sovcomflot supports LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Partner

The Conference will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 in Moscow



For the fourth time in a row, Sovcomflot supports the LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Partner.



The global transition of seaborne transport to alternative fuels is already a snowballing process. The key role in the array of alternatives is being played by liquefied natural gas (LNG): more and more shipping companies transfer their fleets to LNG with the development of infrastructure for LNG bunkering underway.

Meanwhile, projects on transition to hydrogen gas are getting increasingly relevant. This type of fuel ensures the highest efficiency in terms of carbon footprint – while having characteristics similar to those of nuclear power it poses no similar risks. Besides, experts emphasize considerable gain in performance of ship power plants after their conversion to hydrogen (electrochemical generator). However, there is no infrastructure for hydrogen-powered shipping today.

Methanol is also considered as a promising fuel for sea and inland shipping.

The 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference will be held by IAA PortNews on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) with Gazprom as the General Partner.

The Conference will be held in online and in-person formats with Russia and English as its working languages. Read ore about the Conference >>>>

PAO Sovcomflot is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 142 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.5 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.