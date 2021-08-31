2021 August 31 14:34

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased investments in development by 6%

From the beginning of 2021, investments of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg (SP SPb) exceeded RUB 360 million, up 6% versus the same period of the previous year, says the company’s press release.

As part of its development programme, SP SPb continued infrastructure modernization. In particular, to enhance handling capacity the company expanded its storage facilities and started upgrading unloading facilities of its railway cargo front. Capital repair of railways and assembling of track switches is underway. Those measures will let intensify handling activities and enhance safety of the rolling stock operation.

To upgrade its handling equipment the company put into operation a portal crane with lifting capacity of 63 tonnes and fitted its cranes with full-revolving hook assemblies. By the end of the year SP SPb is going to acquire 20 more units of lift-and-carry equipment including forklift trucks of up to 33 tonnes in capacity and roll trailers of up to 65 tonnes in capacity.

In the reported period, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg completed yet another phase of power equipment modernization. SP SPb replaced its road lighting poles and installed modern LED lamps to reduce electricity consumption by 68%. The company commenced reconstructing its electricity network, replacing indoor lighting of covered warehouses and upgrading some parts of heating network.

“Investment projects of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg are aimed at consistent development and improvement of production efficiency. Before the end of the year we will invest more resources in modernization of storage facilities and equipment. Special attention will be paid to improving the productivity of labour during all types of cargo operations, expanding the fleet of environment protection equipment and automation of ecological monitoring during handling operations”, said Andrey Yaroslavtsev, Managing Director of SP SPb.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of leading stevedores handling all types of dry cargo in Big Port St. Petersburg. The company operates modern multipurpose handling facilities for general and dry bulk cargo as well as dedicated terminals.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One comprises Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.

The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.